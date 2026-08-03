Insider Selling: Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Insider Sells $123,000.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) insider Scott Davies sold 615 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,067,600. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $6.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.16. 2,611,564 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,297. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $207.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.70 and a 200 day moving average of $147.25.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Illumina had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Illumina's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Illumina from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Illumina from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $178.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ILMN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,101,173 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $2,636,483,000 after acquiring an additional 124,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Illumina by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,190,114 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $811,895,000 after acquiring an additional 190,324 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 45.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,923,173 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $715,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,848 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426,126 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $580,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,099 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869,047 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $375,260,000 after purchasing an additional 130,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Illumina

Here are the key news stories impacting Illumina this week:

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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