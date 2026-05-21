Insider Selling: Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Director Sells 757 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) Director Walter Rakowich sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $94,208.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,250.75. This represents a 40.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.2%

IRM stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,974. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.77 and a 52 week high of $134.09. The stock's 50 day moving average is $113.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 139.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Iron Mountain's revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.864 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio is currently 380.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Iron Mountain

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,890,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,903,716 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,568,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,034 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 597.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,161,589 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $322,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,560 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,207,596 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $349,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,066,516 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $516,481,000 after purchasing an additional 776,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company's stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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