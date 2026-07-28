Insider Selling: JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Sells $100,125.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) Director Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,128.70. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,250 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $105,437.50.

Get JFrog alerts: Sign Up

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of JFrog stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,011,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,201. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.75 and a beta of 1.20. The firm's fifty day moving average is $83.69 and its 200-day moving average is $61.70. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $99.22.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 296,419 shares of the company's stock worth $18,514,000 after purchasing an additional 221,155 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,587,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,157,000 after buying an additional 694,700 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,293,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on JFrog from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on JFrog from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, July 17th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JFrog

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JFrog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JFrog wasn't on the list.

While JFrog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here