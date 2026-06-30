Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Sells 45,367 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) Director Bruce Booth sold 45,367 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $4,856,991.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 466,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,898,203.62. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Bruce Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Bruce Booth sold 467,878 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $51,602,264.62.

On Monday, June 29th, Bruce Booth sold 31,283 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $3,424,862.84.

On Thursday, June 25th, Bruce Booth sold 285,684 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total transaction of $34,813,452.24.

On Thursday, June 25th, Bruce Booth sold 262,637 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $30,305,683.43.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Bruce Booth sold 134,720 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $13,540,707.20.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Bruce Booth sold 1,408 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $140,771.84.

On Monday, June 22nd, Bruce Booth sold 246,330 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $24,268,431.60.

On Thursday, June 18th, Bruce Booth sold 115,056 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $10,471,246.56.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Bruce Booth sold 105,071 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total transaction of $9,496,316.98.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Bruce Booth sold 11,741 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,056,455.18.

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Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9%

KYMR traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.67. 1,134,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,343. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $85.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 2.02. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $130.05.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.18. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 611.94%.The business had revenue of $34.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KYMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $97.00 price target on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $116.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $121.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kymera Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 9.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,779 shares of the company's stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

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