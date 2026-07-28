Insider Selling: Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH) Director Sells $2,107,800.00 in Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) Director Lloyd Yates sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $2,107,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,107,975.65. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 3.3%

MRSH traded up $6.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.42. The stock had a trading volume of 576,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $156.60 and a one year high of $213.80. The stock has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 14.24%.The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $201.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on MRSH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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