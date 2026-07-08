Insider Selling: MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Director Sells 25,352 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) Director Eugene Nonko sold 25,352 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $351,378.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,137,304 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,763,033.44. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Eugene Nonko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Eugene Nonko sold 8,205 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $111,670.05.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Eugene Nonko sold 3,282 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $45,225.96.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Eugene Nonko sold 9,524 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $133,907.44.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Eugene Nonko sold 4,952 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $69,724.16.

On Monday, July 6th, Eugene Nonko sold 24,992 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $347,638.72.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Eugene Nonko sold 9,059 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $115,955.20.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Eugene Nonko sold 4,512 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $57,618.24.

On Monday, June 29th, Eugene Nonko sold 7,778 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $92,791.54.

On Monday, June 29th, Eugene Nonko sold 2,667 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $31,497.27.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Eugene Nonko sold 6,667 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $69,803.49.

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MediaAlpha Trading Down 0.9%

MAX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.55. 974,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). MediaAlpha had a net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 147.82%. The business had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company's revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,246 shares of the company's stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 233,948 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,315 shares of the company's stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 34.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,622 shares of the company's stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAX. Zacks Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial set a $11.00 price objective on MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded MediaAlpha from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MediaAlpha

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company's platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

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