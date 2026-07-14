Insider Selling: Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) CEO Sells $2,976,400.00 in Stock

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX - Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Gallagher sold 70,000 shares of Miami International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,723,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,273,653. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Miami International Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of MIAX traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $41.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,553. Miami International Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $57.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 42.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average of $42.97.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $369.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.74 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Miami International Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Miami International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Miami International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Miami International in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Miami International by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Miami International in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Miami International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MIAX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Miami International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research cut shares of Miami International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Miami International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Miami International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Miami International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Miami International

About Miami International

Miami International NYSE: MIAX is a U.S. exchange holding company that operates electronic trading venues and provides market infrastructure for listed options and related products. Its primary business activities include operating regulated exchanges, delivering market data feeds, and offering trading technology and connectivity services designed for professional traders, broker-dealers, and market makers. The company focuses on low-latency execution, order matching, and the operational controls required to support high-volume, automated trading strategies in listed derivatives.

Products and services provided by Miami International include fully electronic order matching engines, transmittable market data and feed products, colocation and connectivity solutions, and tools for risk management and regulatory compliance.

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