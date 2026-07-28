Insider Selling: Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) CAO Sells 879 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) CAO Scott Allen sold 879 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $879,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 34,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,958,000. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

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Micron Technology Trading Down 8.0%

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $72.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $828.05. The stock had a trading volume of 30,686,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,521,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $935.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.00. The business's 50-day moving average price is $970.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $628.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.Micron Technology's revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 67.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Micron Technology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $49,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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