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Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) EVP Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
Monolithic Power Systems logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Monolithic Power Systems EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares on May 15 at an average price of $1,561.40, worth about $18.7 million. After the transaction, he still owned 166,644 shares, and the sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.
  • MPWR shares slipped 1.2% to $1,468.11 in Tuesday trading, though the stock remains well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company has a market cap of about $72.1 billion and has traded between $643.36 and $1,675.42 over the past year.
  • Despite the insider selling, the company reported strong quarterly results on April 30, beating earnings and revenue estimates with EPS of $5.10 and revenue of $804.19 million. Analysts remain broadly positive, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,599.17.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,561.40, for a total value of $18,736,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 166,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at $260,197,941.60. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 4th, Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,588.73, for a total value of $47,661.90.
  • On Tuesday, May 5th, Maurice Sciammas sold 380 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,583.81, for a total value of $601,847.80.
  • On Wednesday, April 1st, Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.44, for a total value of $33,493.20.
  • On Friday, March 20th, Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,095.07, for a total value of $32,852.10.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $18.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,468.11. 639,414 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,341. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,325.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,129.07. The company has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 105.85, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.74. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $643.36 and a twelve month high of $1,675.42.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,599.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

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