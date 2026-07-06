Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) EVP Sells 30 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.61, for a total transaction of $40,548.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,999.89. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.95, for a total value of $46,018.50.

On Friday, May 15th, Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,561.40, for a total value of $18,736,800.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,588.73, for a total value of $47,661.90.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Maurice Sciammas sold 380 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,583.81, for a total value of $601,847.80.

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Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 4.5%

MPWR traded up $57.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,346.13. 857,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.05, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $686.87 and a 1-year high of $1,714.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,537.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,261.25.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 57.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,180,419 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,979,610,000 after buying an additional 45,715 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3,719.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,047,173 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,855,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,576 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,691,394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,533,013,000 after buying an additional 117,596 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,689 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,300,345,000 after buying an additional 295,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,280 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,248,436,000 after buying an additional 44,583 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,599.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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