Insider Selling: National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Director Sells $51,445,119.20 in Stock

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR - Get Free Report) Director Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 1,919,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $51,445,119.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 229,198 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,142,506.40. This represents a 89.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, June 13th, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 332,857 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $8,953,853.30.

On Friday, June 12th, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 1,068,593 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $27,922,335.09.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 200 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $5,110.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 5,526 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $141,078.78.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 457,391 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $11,947,052.92.

On Friday, May 22nd, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 242,497 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $6,338,871.58.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 573,544 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $14,992,440.16.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 3,500 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $91,455.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 220,568 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $5,748,002.08.

On Thursday, May 14th, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 81,302 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $2,142,307.70.

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National Energy Services Reunited Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NESR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.49. 3,355,279 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business's fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.35. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $28.60.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $404.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.87 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.77%. National Energy Services Reunited's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on National Energy Services Reunited

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 680.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,801 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 162,858 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter worth $4,102,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 66,078 shares of the company's stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 33,464 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter worth $923,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 919,381 shares of the company's stock worth $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 279,543 shares during the period. 15.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp NASDAQ: NESR is a publicly traded oilfield services company formed in 2021 through a business combination that brought together complementary drilling and production service providers. The company's mission is to deliver integrated solutions across the upstream oil and gas value chain, combining regional expertise with global operational standards.

NESR's service portfolio spans drilling, completion and production, offering products and capabilities such as cementing, coiled tubing, hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, pumping services and intervention solutions.

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