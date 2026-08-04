Insider Selling: Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Insider Sells 276 Shares of Stock

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) insider Aaron Samuel Greenberg sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $19,052.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,009.37. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Aaron Samuel Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Aaron Samuel Greenberg sold 54 shares of Nayax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $3,447.90.

On Thursday, June 4th, Aaron Samuel Greenberg sold 306 shares of Nayax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $20,826.36.

On Monday, June 1st, Aaron Samuel Greenberg sold 440 shares of Nayax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $32,256.40.

Get Nayax alerts: Sign Up

Nayax Price Performance

Shares of NYAX traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.49. 4,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 85.43 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.66. Nayax Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. Nayax had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NYAX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $79.80 price objective on shares of Nayax in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nayax from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Nayax from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research raised Nayax from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Nayax in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $78.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NYAX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nayax by 1,607.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,270 shares of the company's stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nayax by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 36,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nayax by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 865,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,387,000 after buying an additional 25,694 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nayax by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 271,071 shares of the company's stock worth $15,195,000 after buying an additional 72,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd. is a global fintech company specializing in cashless payment solutions, telematics and management services for unattended retail environments. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Israel, Nayax develops hardware and software platforms that enable vending machines, kiosks, laundromats, e-commerce and self-checkout points to accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless NFC transactions.

The company’s product portfolio comprises proprietary point-of-sale terminals—such as the VPOS and Carbon series—as well as a cloud-based management suite known as the Monyx platform.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nayax, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nayax wasn't on the list.

While Nayax currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here