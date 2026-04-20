Insider Selling: Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $868,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,960. The trade was a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Nordson Stock Up 0.5%

Nordson stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $283.19. 91,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,684. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $278.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Nordson Corporation has a one year low of $174.59 and a one year high of $305.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. Nordson had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $669.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Nordson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $278.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $311.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nordson

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Nordson by 314.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,894 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $8,594,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nordson by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,110 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $636,375,000 after buying an additional 133,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company's stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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