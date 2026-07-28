Insider Selling: Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG) EVP Sells $2,848,500.00 in Stock

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG - Get Free Report) EVP Marlene Santos sold 158,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,848,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 230,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,155,930. This represents a 40.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Pacific Gas & Electric Price Performance

PCG stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.23. 8,671,612 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,859,313. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.27. The stock's 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $19.16.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Pacific Gas & Electric had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 12.25%.The business's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Pacific Gas & Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.660 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Gas & Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Pacific Gas & Electric's dividend payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Gas & Electric

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 19.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,636 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 41,792 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 17.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,298 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Gas & Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Gas & Electric currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PCG

Pacific Gas & Electric Company Profile

Pacific Gas & Electric NYSE: PCG is an investor-owned utility holding company whose principal operating subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, provides electricity and natural gas service in northern and central California. The company's core activities include the generation, procurement, transmission and distribution of electric power, as well as the transmission and distribution of natural gas. PG&E serves a broad mix of residential, commercial, and industrial customers across urban and rural communities within its California service territory.

PG&E's operations encompass utility infrastructure planning and construction, grid operations, customer service and energy procurement.

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