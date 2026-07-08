Insider Selling: Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Director Sells $5,310,000.00 in Stock

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM - Get Free Report) Director Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,055,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,997,061.18. This represents a 6.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marcos Marcelo Mindlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,502,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $5,121,820.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin acquired 287,916 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $970,276.92.

On Thursday, June 25th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin bought 383,600 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,292,732.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin bought 739,178 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,476,246.30.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin purchased 275,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $926,750.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,800,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $6,264,000.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,800,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $6,030,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,500,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,250,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $4,287,500.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,675,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $5,929,500.00.

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Pampa Energia Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of PAM stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $82.60. The stock had a trading volume of 63,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average of $83.53. Pampa Energia S.A. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $573.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAM. Zacks Research upgraded Pampa Energia from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pampa Energia from $97.50 to $101.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. HSBC raised Pampa Energia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Pampa Energia in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Pampa Energia currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pampa Energia

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA is Argentina's largest independent energy company, with integrated operations spanning electricity generation, transmission, distribution and oil and gas activities. The company holds a diversified portfolio of thermal and hydroelectric power plants, along with growing investments in renewable energy projects, serving both domestic and regional markets.

In its electricity business, Pampa Energía develops and operates plants that supply energy to Argentina's power grid.

Further Reading

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