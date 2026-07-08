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Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Insider Sells 28,000 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 8, 2026
Peyto Exploration & Development logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Insider selling: Peyto Exploration & Development insider Lee Russell Curran sold 28,000 shares on July 8 at an average price of C$24.75, worth about C$693,000. After the sale, he still held 432,664 shares, marking a 6.08% reduction in his position.
  • Recent trading and stock performance: Curran also sold 31,500 shares on June 3 for about C$819,000. Peyto shares rose 1.9% to C$24.76 on the day, while trading below both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: Recent target price increases from National Bank Financial and Desjardins were offset by Scotiabank’s downgrade to a hold. The stock’s consensus rating is currently Moderate Buy with an average target price of C$26.64.
  • Interested in Peyto Exploration & Development? Here are five stocks we like better.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY - Get Free Report) insider Lee Russell Curran sold 28,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.75, for a total value of C$693,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 432,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$10,708,434. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position.

Lee Russell Curran also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 3rd, Lee Russell Curran sold 31,500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$819,000.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of PEY stock traded up C$0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$24.76. The company's stock had a trading volume of 665,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,068. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.62. The company has a market cap of C$5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.50. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$17.92 and a one year high of C$29.22.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 40.47% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of C$426.40 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEY shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$26.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PEY

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY)

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