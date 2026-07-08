Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Insider Sells 28,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY - Get Free Report) insider Lee Russell Curran sold 28,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.75, for a total value of C$693,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 432,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$10,708,434. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position.

Lee Russell Curran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Lee Russell Curran sold 31,500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$819,000.00.

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Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of PEY stock traded up C$0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$24.76. The company's stock had a trading volume of 665,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,068. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.62. The company has a market cap of C$5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.50. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$17.92 and a one year high of C$29.22.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 40.47% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of C$426.40 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEY shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$26.64.

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Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

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