Insider Selling: Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) VP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL - Get Free Report) VP William Marshall Mauney, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.69, for a total value of $809,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,513,007.57. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

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Powell Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ POWL traded down $7.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.84. 502,500 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,901. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.15. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $328.00.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $296.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $298.12 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 16.51%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Powell Industries's payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

Key Powell Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Powell Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Powell Industries continues to attract bullish analyst attention, with JPMorgan raising its price target to $360 and Cantor Fitzgerald lifting its target to $320, reinforcing expectations for further upside. Powell Industries (POWL) Price Target Increased to $360 by JPMorgan

Powell Industries continues to attract bullish analyst attention, with JPMorgan raising its price target to $360 and Cantor Fitzgerald lifting its target to $320, reinforcing expectations for further upside. Positive Sentiment: Investor optimism remains supported by a major post-earnings catalyst: Powell Industries said it won a data center order worth more than $400 million, its largest order ever, highlighting demand tied to AI infrastructure and grid modernization. How Powell Industries (POWL) Became a Direct Play on AI’s Power Bottleneck

Investor optimism remains supported by a major post-earnings catalyst: Powell Industries said it won a data center order worth more than $400 million, its largest order ever, highlighting demand tied to AI infrastructure and grid modernization. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage suggests Powell’s diversification beyond oil and gas is gaining traction, with backlog growth and expanding demand in utility and industrial markets. Is Powell Industries' Diversification Efforts Gaining Traction?

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Powell Industries from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Texas Capital raised Powell Industries to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Glj Research assumed coverage on Powell Industries in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Powell Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Powell Industries from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $236.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Powell Industries

Institutional Trading of Powell Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Powell Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Powell Industries by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Powell Industries by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc is an industrial electrical engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and integration of customized power control and distribution solutions. The firm's offerings range from medium‐voltage switchgear and power control centers to bus duct, motor control centers and specialty transformers. Powell also provides automation systems, protective relaying, metering, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) platforms, and turnkey engineering services to help clients manage critical power infrastructure.

Serving the oil and gas, petrochemical, refining, utility, mining and industrial sectors, Powell's products are engineered to meet demanding performance, safety and reliability requirements.

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