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Insider Selling: PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $156,784.00 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
PriceSmart logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • PriceSmart director Beatriz Infante sold 800 shares on July 13 for about $156,784, reducing her direct stake by 6.66% to 11,210 shares.
  • PSMT shares rose 1.8% to $194.56 in Tuesday trading, near the stock’s 52-week high of $199.84.
  • PriceSmart’s latest quarterly results were mixed: revenue beat expectations at $1.48 billion and rose 12.5% year over year, but EPS of $1.28 missed analyst estimates of $1.32.
  • Five stocks we like better than PriceSmart.

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT - Get Free Report) Director Beatriz Infante sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.98, for a total value of $156,784.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,935.80. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PriceSmart Trading Up 1.8%

PSMT traded up $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.56. The company had a trading volume of 242,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,679. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.31. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.84 and a 52 week high of $199.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.04). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSMT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 560.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 227 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 45,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 457 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc NASDAQ: PSMT is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in membership warehouse clubs. Founded in 1993, the company operates under a business model that offers bulk quantities of goods at discounted prices to individuals and businesses that purchase annual memberships. PriceSmart's value proposition centers on low-cost operations, high-volume purchasing, and a no-frills shopping environment designed to pass savings directly to its members.

The company's product assortment covers a broad range of merchandise categories, including groceries and fresh produce, household essentials, electronics, appliances, office supplies, furniture, and health and beauty items.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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