Insider Selling: PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $156,784.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT - Get Free Report) Director Beatriz Infante sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.98, for a total value of $156,784.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,935.80. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

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PriceSmart Trading Up 1.8%

PSMT traded up $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.56. The company had a trading volume of 242,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,679. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.31. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.84 and a 52 week high of $199.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.04). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSMT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 560.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 227 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 45,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 457 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc NASDAQ: PSMT is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in membership warehouse clubs. Founded in 1993, the company operates under a business model that offers bulk quantities of goods at discounted prices to individuals and businesses that purchase annual memberships. PriceSmart's value proposition centers on low-cost operations, high-volume purchasing, and a no-frills shopping environment designed to pass savings directly to its members.

The company's product assortment covers a broad range of merchandise categories, including groceries and fresh produce, household essentials, electronics, appliances, office supplies, furniture, and health and beauty items.

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