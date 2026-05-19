Insider Selling: Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) CEO Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT - Get Free Report) CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $2,828,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 411,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,619,294.25. The trade was a 4.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Steve Ladd Huffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total value of $3,092,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.40, for a total value of $2,851,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $2,389,860.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $2,391,480.00.

On Friday, February 27th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $2,612,160.00.

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Reddit Stock Down 2.7%

RDDT stock traded down $4.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.76. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,070,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,256,564. Reddit Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.89 and a 1 year high of $282.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.85. The company's fifty day moving average is $146.78 and its 200-day moving average is $180.92.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. Reddit had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 28.60%.The business had revenue of $663.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Reddit's revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDDT. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,030,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Ma Investment Partnership LP bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,465,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RDDT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price target on Reddit in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $110.00 price objective on Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Reddit from $227.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $265.00 price objective on Reddit in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RDDT

About Reddit

Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called "subreddits," each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.

Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.

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