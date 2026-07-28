Insider Selling: Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Director Sells 27,600 Shares of Stock

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) Director Erez Shachar sold 27,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $145,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,174,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,987.87. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Erez Shachar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, Erez Shachar sold 78,800 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $402,668.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Erez Shachar sold 82,103 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $427,756.63.

On Friday, July 10th, Erez Shachar sold 24,328 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $126,992.16.

On Thursday, July 9th, Erez Shachar sold 64,800 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $338,256.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Erez Shachar sold 64,349 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $333,327.82.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Erez Shachar sold 148,221 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $781,124.67.

On Monday, July 6th, Erez Shachar sold 154,436 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $806,155.92.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Erez Shachar sold 265,549 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $1,348,988.92.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Erez Shachar sold 435,900 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $2,188,218.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Erez Shachar sold 281,501 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $1,413,135.02.

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Riskified Stock Up 2.2%

Riskified stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 374,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,806. Riskified Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $794.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Riskified had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $88.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $87.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,358,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified during the first quarter worth $56,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Riskified by 87.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 356,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 166,099 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Riskified by 16.4% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 107,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd increased its position in shares of Riskified by 57.8% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 19,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSKD has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Riskified from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RSKD

About Riskified

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company's core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

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