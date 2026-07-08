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Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
July 8, 2026
Robinhood Markets logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Robinhood insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares on July 6 at an average price of $116.14, generating about $1.16 million. After the sale, he still held 471,396 shares, and the transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.
  • HOOD shares were trading near $113.53 when the article was published, giving the company a market cap of about $102.23 billion. The stock remains well above its 52-week low of $63.51 but below its 52-week high of $153.86.
  • Robinhood’s latest quarterly results showed earnings and revenue slightly below analyst expectations, even though revenue rose 15.1% year over year. Analysts remain broadly positive overall, with a Moderate Buy consensus and a $115 average price target.
  • Five stocks we like better than Robinhood Markets.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $1,161,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 471,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,747,931.44. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.53. 18,233,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,305,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.33. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $153.86. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.39.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HOOD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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