Insider Selling: Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Sells 9,099 Shares

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) EVP Marshall Urist sold 9,099 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $508,452.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Marshall Urist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, Marshall Urist sold 9,098 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $502,027.64.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Marshall Urist sold 13,684 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $721,831.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Marshall Urist sold 13,684 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $726,073.04.

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Royalty Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:RPRX traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,227,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,712. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 12 month low of $34.08 and a 12 month high of $57.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.02.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $630.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $881.69 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 33.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Royalty Pharma's payout ratio is 63.95%.

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on RPRX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company's transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

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