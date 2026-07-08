Insider Selling: Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) CTO Sells 12,820 Shares

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 12,820 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $1,125,339.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 303,611 shares in the company, valued at $26,650,973.58. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Arvind Nithrakashyap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 12,820 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $1,084,315.60.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 12,820 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $1,053,291.20.

On Monday, June 1st, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 199,447 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $16,809,393.16.

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Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of RBRK stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,773,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company's fifty day moving average is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average is $62.57. Rubrik, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Rubrik by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,325,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth $345,907,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Rubrik by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,904,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,680,000 after purchasing an additional 151,234 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 595,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,571,000 after buying an additional 191,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington University acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth about $3,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RBRK shares. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Rubrik from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rubrik

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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