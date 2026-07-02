Insider Selling: Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) COO Sells $624,400.00 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) COO Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $624,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 197,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,177,626.28. This represents a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Mattias Stetz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $512,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Mattias Stetz sold 11,175 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $278,928.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Mattias Stetz sold 74,500 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $1,859,520.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $561,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Mattias Stetz sold 50,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $481,200.00.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of RSI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,424,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,501. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.07 and a beta of 1.55. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $31.85.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $370.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RSI shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Rush Street Interactive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.25.

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About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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