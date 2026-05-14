Insider Selling: SEA (NYSE:SE) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $946,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 310,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,329,100. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gang Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.78, for a total value of $867,800.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $836,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $883,900.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $857,500.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total value of $861,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $833,200.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total value of $859,200.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $845,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $859,900.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $895,600.00.

Get SEA alerts: Sign Up

SEA Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $93.55 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $85.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.76. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $199.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting SEA

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 target price on SEA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.66.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SEA

Institutional Trading of SEA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in SEA by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SEA by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in SEA by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in SEA by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 187,558 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $15,532,000 after acquiring an additional 44,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEA

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SEA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SEA wasn't on the list.

While SEA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here