Insider Selling: SEA (NYSE:SE) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,998,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,980,200. The trade was a 8.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gang Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $2,104,000.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $2,132,400.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $2,073,800.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $2,252,400.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $2,278,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $2,060,000.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total transaction of $2,088,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $2,017,800.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $926,300.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $895,800.00.

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SEA Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of SE stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $103.37. 2,682,305 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,952,213. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $199.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business's 50 day moving average price is $95.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.87.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its stake in shares of SEA by 539.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in SEA by 26.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 43.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research upgraded SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SE

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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