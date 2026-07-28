Insider Selling: SEA (NYSE:SE) Insider Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $127,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,650. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $124,896.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total transaction of $119,580.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,500 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $168,525.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,500 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $169,995.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $129,420.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $125,604.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $120,720.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $92,590.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $90,220.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $65,888.00.

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SEA Price Performance

SEA stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.99. 3,415,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,964,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $77.05 and a 1-year high of $199.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.51 and a 200 day moving average of $97.87.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting SEA

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sea Limited will report its second-quarter 2026 results before the U.S. market opens on August 11, 2026 . Investors may be positioning ahead of the release, particularly after the company’s first-quarter update showed strong revenue growth, approximately $1 billion in adjusted EBITDA, and continued confidence in its 2026 outlook. Sea Limited to Report Second Quarter 2026 Results

Sea Limited will report its second-quarter 2026 results before the U.S. market opens on . Investors may be positioning ahead of the release, particularly after the company’s first-quarter update showed strong revenue growth, approximately $1 billion in adjusted EBITDA, and continued confidence in its 2026 outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst targets remain above the current trading range, with a reported median target of $136 and individual targets ranging from $108 to $163. Continued optimism about Shopee’s growth, stable e-commerce pricing, and improving profitability could support the shares ahead of earnings.

Recent analyst targets remain above the current trading range, with a reported median target of and individual targets ranging from $108 to $163. Continued optimism about Shopee’s growth, stable e-commerce pricing, and improving profitability could support the shares ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Sea Limited has attracted increased investor attention, but the attention itself does not represent a new fundamental development or a change in the company’s outlook. Sea Limited Is Attracting Investor Attention

Sea Limited has attracted increased investor attention, but the attention itself does not represent a new fundamental development or a change in the company’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: COO Gang Ye sold 80,000 shares across four transactions from July 20 through July 27 for approximately $8.3 million, reducing his direct holdings to 200,000 shares. Insider Yanjun Wang also sold 2,400 shares for roughly $244,000. The repeated sales may weigh on sentiment, particularly because recent insider activity reportedly includes sales but no open-market purchases.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 539.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 461.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 657 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC raised its position in SEA by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEA

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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