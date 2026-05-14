Insider Selling: SEA (NYSE:SE) Insider Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $75,696.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 208,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,756,656. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jingye Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total transaction of $66,992.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $71,880.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $67,736.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total transaction of $68,912.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $66,648.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $68,744.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $67,664.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $68,792.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $71,648.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $73,656.00.

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SEA Stock Performance

NYSE SE opened at $93.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company's fifty day moving average is $85.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.76. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $77.05 and a 52-week high of $199.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 6.41%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SE. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SEA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 114.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,098 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about SEA

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

About SEA

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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