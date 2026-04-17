Insider Selling: SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LAES - Get Free Report) CFO John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $26,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 336,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at $904,095.55. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Charles O'hara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $22,000.00.

On Monday, April 6th, John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $24,200.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $24,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $29,900.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $30,200.00.

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SEALSQ Price Performance

LAES traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. 18,465,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,535,688. The company's 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31. SEALSQ Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $8.71.

SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on SEALSQ from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of SEALSQ in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SEALSQ from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Research upgraded SEALSQ to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of SEALSQ in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LAES

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Vision MN LLC raised its stake in shares of SEALSQ by 240.9% in the first quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 85,124 shares of the company's stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 60,150 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of SEALSQ by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 48,365 shares of the company's stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,664 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SEALSQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SEALSQ by 480.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 92,717 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SEALSQ by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 270,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company's stock.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions.

Further Reading

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