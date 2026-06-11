Insider Selling: Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) insider Michael Connolly Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $24,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 72,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,194,831. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

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Sportradar Group Stock Performance

Sportradar Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,524,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,701. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 1.63. Sportradar Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $401.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda now owns 366,157 shares of the company's stock worth $8,704,000 after buying an additional 216,159 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,394,126 shares of the company's stock worth $56,908,000 after buying an additional 1,238,054 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth $52,643,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,941,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 560.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 542,094 shares of the company's stock worth $14,582,000 after buying an additional 460,000 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRAD shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sportradar Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sportradar Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some investors may view the recent legal headlines as already widely known, which could limit any additional stock pressure if no new negative facts emerge.

Some investors may view the recent legal headlines as already widely known, which could limit any additional stock pressure if no new negative facts emerge. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms reiterated the July 17, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline for a pending securities class action, keeping the litigation story active but not adding fresh operational news. Article Title

Several law firms reiterated the July 17, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline for a pending securities class action, keeping the litigation story active but not adding fresh operational news. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit centers on allegations that Sportradar misled investors about the legality of its business model and revenue sources, including claims tied to “Integrity Services,” which is a clear overhang for sentiment. Article Title

The lawsuit centers on allegations that Sportradar misled investors about the legality of its business model and revenue sources, including claims tied to “Integrity Services,” which is a clear overhang for sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Reports repeatedly referenced the prior 22% stock drop after Muddy Waters and Callisto Research accused the company of misleading investors, reinforcing the market’s concerns about legal and regulatory risk. Article Title

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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