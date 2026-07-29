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Insider Selling: Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Insider Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Stitch Fix logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Stitch Fix insider Anthony Bacos sold 70,000 shares at an average price of $3.76, generating $263,200. The transaction, conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reduced his ownership by 6.72% to 971,994 shares.
  • Bacos has made a series of sizable sales since mid-June, including multiple 70,000-share transactions, while Stitch Fix shares traded at $4.24, near their 50- and 200-day moving averages.
  • Stitch Fix recently beat quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, but analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating; the average price target is $5.12.
  • Interested in Stitch Fix? Here are five stocks we like better.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX - Get Free Report) insider Anthony Bacos sold 70,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 971,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,654,697.44. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Anthony Bacos also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 20th, Anthony Bacos sold 70,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $265,300.00.
  • On Monday, July 13th, Anthony Bacos sold 70,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $253,400.00.
  • On Monday, July 6th, Anthony Bacos sold 70,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $265,300.00.
  • On Monday, June 29th, Anthony Bacos sold 70,011 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $309,448.62.
  • On Wednesday, June 24th, Anthony Bacos sold 100,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $451,000.00.
  • On Monday, June 22nd, Anthony Bacos sold 70,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $282,800.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 16th, Anthony Bacos sold 70,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $290,500.00.

Stitch Fix Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:SFIX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,619,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,353. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $565.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 2.26. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The company had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $333.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Stitch Fix's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 324.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,998 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Stitch Fix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SFIX

About Stitch Fix

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a leading online personal styling service that blends data science with human expertise to deliver curated clothing and accessory selections. Founded in 2011 by Katrina Lake, the company pioneered a subscription-based model in which customers receive periodic “Fixes” tailored to their personal style, size and budget. Each shipment arrives with several handpicked items along with styling notes, allowing clients to review, purchase and return pieces at their convenience.

Clients begin by completing an online style profile that captures their measurements, design preferences and lifestyle needs.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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