Insider Selling: StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Sells 20,630 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) insider Diego Rotsztain sold 20,630 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $1,534,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,594,328. The trade was a 37.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Diego Rotsztain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Diego Rotsztain sold 29,995 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $2,229,228.40.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Diego Rotsztain sold 20,544 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,544,771.84.

On Monday, May 18th, Diego Rotsztain sold 30,081 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $2,235,619.92.

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StoneX Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.10. 237,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,212. The company's 50 day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.63. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $94.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.31. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $826.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in StoneX Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,818 shares of the company's stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in StoneX Group by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in StoneX Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting StoneX Group

Here are the key news stories impacting StoneX Group this week:

Neutral Sentiment: All reported transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, meaning the sales may have been scheduled in advance rather than driven by current business conditions. SEC insider trading filing

All reported transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, meaning the sales may have been scheduled in advance rather than driven by current business conditions. Negative Sentiment: StoneX insiders sold a combined 348,905 shares worth approximately $25.9 million in transactions on July 22 and July 24. The sellers included Chairman Sean Michael Oconnor, CFO William J. Dunaway, CEO Philip Andrew Smith and other insiders. SEC insider trading filings

StoneX insiders sold a combined in transactions on July 22 and July 24. The sellers included Chairman Sean Michael Oconnor, CFO William J. Dunaway, CEO Philip Andrew Smith and other insiders. Negative Sentiment: The largest sales came from Chairman Oconnor, who sold 104,934 shares for about $7.8 million, and CFO Dunaway, who sold 95,970 shares for about $7.1 million. CEO Smith sold 45,000 shares for approximately $3.3 million, while other insiders also reduced their holdings. SEC insider trading filing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of StoneX Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of StoneX Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research cut StoneX Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded StoneX Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNEX

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc NASDAQ: SNEX is a global financial services firm offering execution, risk management, advisory and post-trade solutions across commodities, currencies, securities and digital assets. The company serves commercial businesses, institutional clients and financial intermediaries, providing market access and tailored services designed to help clients manage price risk, optimize working capital and execute complex transactions.

StoneX operates through several core segments.

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