Insider Selling: Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells 1,548 Shares of Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $143,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 87,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,117,787.80. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Vikram Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Vikram Gupta sold 1,548 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $125,310.60.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Vikram Gupta sold 772 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $62,972.04.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Vikram Gupta sold 772 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $65,620.00.

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Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of Synaptics stock traded down $5.86 on Tuesday, hitting $85.88. The company had a trading volume of 402,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,783. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -53.98, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.71. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $97.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $302.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $300.31 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business's revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Synaptics has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.150 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 90,704 shares of the software maker's stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Synaptics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,393 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Synaptics by 472.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,490 shares of the software maker's stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 73,848 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,352 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Synaptics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Synaptics

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

Further Reading

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