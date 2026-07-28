Insider Selling: The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Sells 392 Shares of Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) Director John Agwunobi sold 392 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $67,055.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,583.18. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.73. The company had a trading volume of 185,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $165.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.89. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 6.89%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-7.850 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. The Ensign Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Key Stories Impacting The Ensign Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Ensign Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Adjusted diluted EPS was $1.92, above the $1.80 analyst consensus and up from $1.59 a year earlier. Consolidated revenue rose 17.3% to $1.44 billion, while GAAP net income attributable to Ensign increased 18.2% to $99.7 million. Q2 earnings report

Adjusted diluted EPS was $1.92, above the $1.80 analyst consensus and up from $1.59 a year earlier. Consolidated revenue rose 17.3% to $1.44 billion, while GAAP net income attributable to Ensign increased 18.2% to $99.7 million. Positive Sentiment: 2026 guidance was raised: Management increased full-year EPS guidance to $7.75-$7.85 from $7.48-$7.62 and revenue guidance to $5.87-$5.92 billion from $5.81-$5.86 billion. The revised EPS midpoint is expected to represent 18.7% growth over 2025. Higher 2026 outlook

Management increased full-year EPS guidance to $7.75-$7.85 from $7.48-$7.62 and revenue guidance to $5.87-$5.92 billion from $5.81-$5.86 billion. The revised EPS midpoint is expected to represent 18.7% growth over 2025. Positive Sentiment: Operating trends improved: Same-facility occupancy reached 84.1%, skilled mix revenue increased 10.1%, and management cited clinical outcomes above peer and national averages. Ensign also added 20 operations and reported $262.3 million in cash plus $591.6 million of credit capacity. Ensign second-quarter results

Same-facility occupancy reached 84.1%, skilled mix revenue increased 10.1%, and management cited clinical outcomes above peer and national averages. Ensign also added 20 operations and reported $262.3 million in cash plus $591.6 million of credit capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts cited a consensus price target near $213.50, implying potential upside from recent trading levels, although the limited number of published targets reduces its reliability. Consensus price target

Analysts cited a consensus price target near $213.50, implying potential upside from recent trading levels, although the limited number of published targets reduces its reliability. Negative Sentiment: Legal scrutiny persists: Rosen Law Firm and Kaplan Fox announced investigations into potential securities-law violations tied to allegations from short seller Hunterbrook that Ensign’s business model may rely on inadequate staffing and manipulation of quality ratings. The investigations do not establish wrongdoing, but they could create litigation, regulatory and reputational risks. Kaplan Fox investigation

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,569,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $795,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $134,660,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at about $78,840,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,278,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $365,215,000 after purchasing an additional 220,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 264.9% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 259,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,373,000 after buying an additional 188,679 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research lowered The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on The Ensign Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $215.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Ensign Group

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

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