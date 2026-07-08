Insider Selling: Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Sells $3,042,396.94 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 14,458 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $3,042,396.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 207,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,601,727.29. The trade was a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,881 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.26, for a total value of $2,793,690.06.

On Thursday, June 4th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 44,158 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.88, for a total value of $10,415,989.04.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 32,158 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $5,971,740.60.

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Twilio Price Performance

Twilio stock traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.03. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,497,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,340. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 337.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.36. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $238.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.13.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,449,586 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,197,549,000 after acquiring an additional 143,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Twilio by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,395 shares of the technology company's stock worth $588,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,551 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Twilio by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261,235 shares of the technology company's stock worth $410,330,000 after purchasing an additional 316,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,546 shares of the technology company's stock worth $448,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,309 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,643,859 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,624,000 after purchasing an additional 750,951 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Twilio from $147.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KGI Securities started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Twilio from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Twilio from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $207.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Twilio

About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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