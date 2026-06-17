Insider Selling: United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) CEO Sells 48,303 Shares of Stock

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) CEO J Scott Kirby sold 48,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $5,859,153.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 798,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $96,910,087.70. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

J Scott Kirby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, J Scott Kirby sold 1,078 shares of United Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total transaction of $130,157.72.

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United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.83. 5,129,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,789,267. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.United Airlines's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 7.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in United Airlines by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in United Airlines by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,950 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in United Airlines by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,112 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Airlines from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna set a $135.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UAL

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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