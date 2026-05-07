Insider Selling: USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) CEO Sells $237,896.00 in Stock

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) CEO La Aguilera Luis De sold 13,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $237,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 242,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,411,881.20. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

La Aguilera Luis De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 16,895 shares of USCB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $306,137.40.

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USCB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USCB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 53,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,809. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.53. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). USCB Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 17.04%.The firm had revenue of $26.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USCB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. USCB Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USCB shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of USCB Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of USCB Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of USCB Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of USCB Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on USCB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Partners GP II L.P. bought a new stake in USCB Financial in the third quarter worth about $35,527,000. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,088 shares of the company's stock worth $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 79,983 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in USCB Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,316,580 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,252,000 after purchasing an additional 71,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in USCB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $748,000. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company's stock.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial NASDAQ: USCB is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, serving as the parent company of United Security Bank. Established to support community banking in the Midlands region, the company focuses on relationship-driven financial services tailored to both individuals and businesses. As a regional player, USCB Financial emphasizes personalized service through a network of full-service branch offices.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products and alternative delivery channels.

Further Reading

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