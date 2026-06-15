Insider Selling: Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) CFO Sells 25,376 Shares of Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP - Get Free Report) CFO Larry Madden sold 25,376 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $281,673.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 459,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,096,620.50. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Larry Madden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Larry Madden sold 14,670 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $177,507.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Larry Madden sold 18,663 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $228,435.12.

On Monday, May 11th, Larry Madden sold 17,297 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $197,531.74.

On Friday, May 8th, Larry Madden sold 18,538 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $219,675.30.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Larry Madden sold 12,782 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $129,865.12.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Larry Madden sold 13,263 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $142,444.62.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Larry Madden sold 13,283 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $144,917.53.

On Monday, April 6th, Larry Madden sold 7,297 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $82,529.07.

Get Viant Technology alerts: Sign Up

Viant Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Viant Technology stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.11. The company's stock had a trading volume of 850,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,703. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $728.04 million, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). Viant Technology had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 2.51%.The firm had revenue of $88.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DSP. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on Viant Technology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Viant Technology from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Loop Capital set a $14.50 price objective on Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Viant Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Viant Technology

Institutional Trading of Viant Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 191,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 54,507 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 474.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 70,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 58,251 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 912,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 382,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company's stock.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc Nasdaq: DSP is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Viant Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Viant Technology wasn't on the list.

While Viant Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here