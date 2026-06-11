Insider Selling: Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $5,590,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,648,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,141,155. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $5,418,600.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.85, for a total transaction of $6,237,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.08, for a total transaction of $6,541,600.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total transaction of $6,842,000.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 4,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.09, for a total transaction of $1,092,360.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 40,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $7,905,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $9,660,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,778 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,128.78.

On Thursday, April 9th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 24,943 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $4,670,077.89.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.70, for a total value of $9,185,000.00.

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Vicor Trading Up 8.2%

VICR stock traded up $22.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $298.06. The stock had a trading volume of 533,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,925. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $253.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.13. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.69 and a beta of 2.36. Vicor Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $361.89.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 28.98%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vicor Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Vicor from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research raised Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $228.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VICR

Institutional Trading of Vicor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at $352,000. Colrain Capital LLC grew its stake in Vicor by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 254,140 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Vicor by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,312 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vicor by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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