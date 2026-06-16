Insider Selling: Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.87, for a total transaction of $6,097,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,608,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,348,398.30. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $5,590,000.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $5,418,600.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.85, for a total value of $6,237,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.08, for a total transaction of $6,541,600.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total value of $6,842,000.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 4,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.09, for a total value of $1,092,360.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 40,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $7,905,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $9,660,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,778 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total value of $3,748,128.78.

On Thursday, April 9th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 24,943 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $4,670,077.89.

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of VICR traded up $2.51 on Tuesday, hitting $324.92. The company's stock had a trading volume of 365,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,400. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 108.96 and a beta of 2.36. Vicor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $361.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.80.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Vicor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 28.98%.The firm had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vicor Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VICR shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VICR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 6,794.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 50,350 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vicor by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1,493.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company's stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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