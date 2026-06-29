Insider Selling: Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells 331 Shares

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) Director Andrew D'amico sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.53, for a total transaction of $105,764.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 200 shares in the company, valued at $63,906. This represents a 62.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew D'amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Andrew D'amico sold 200 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.82, for a total value of $67,364.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Andrew D'amico sold 754 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $248,820.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Andrew D'amico sold 1,216 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.77, for a total value of $438,696.32.

On Thursday, May 14th, Andrew D'amico sold 800 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.35, for a total transaction of $252,280.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Andrew D'amico sold 1,200 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.31, for a total transaction of $374,772.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Andrew D'amico sold 565 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.03, for a total transaction of $171,211.95.

On Monday, May 4th, Andrew D'amico sold 7,512 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.89, for a total transaction of $1,899,709.68.

On Monday, April 27th, Andrew D'amico sold 800 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $221,600.00.

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Vicor Trading Up 10.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded up $33.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $360.73. The company had a trading volume of 539,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,791. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 2.36. Vicor Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $369.40.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Vicor had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm's revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vicor Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 3,918.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,189 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $47,368,000 after buying an additional 421,435 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 1,542.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 439,820 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $48,205,000 after purchasing an additional 413,038 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 4,634.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 259,022 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Vicor by 1,921.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,882 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $13,319,000 after buying an additional 254,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicor in the third quarter worth about $12,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VICR. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Vicor to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Vicor to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vicor currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $408.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vicor

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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