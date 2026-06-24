Insider Selling: Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) CFO Sells 3,915 Shares

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,915 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $38,288.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 192,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,885,554.66. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,024 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $29,393.28.

On Thursday, June 18th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 10,000 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $96,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 4,249 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $43,892.17.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,586 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $15,923.44.

On Monday, June 15th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 13,061 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $130,610.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 4,752 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $46,141.92.

On Thursday, June 11th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 5,254 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $50,596.02.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,815 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $17,424.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 6,965 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $67,699.80.

On Monday, June 8th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,304 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $31,685.36.

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Vinci Compass Investments Stock Performance

VINP stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.56. 47,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,480. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $625.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47.

Vinci Compass Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.8% in the first quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,672,173 shares of the company's stock worth $49,291,000 after acquiring an additional 671,448 shares during the last quarter. Endure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 266.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 125,711 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Vinci Compass Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VINP has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vinci Compass Investments currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Vinci Compass Investments

About Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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