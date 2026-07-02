Insider Selling: Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) EVP Sells 3,775 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) EVP Daniel Bartlett sold 3,775 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $413,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 630,009 shares in the company, valued at $69,074,186.76. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Walmart Trading Up 2.8%

WMT stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.84. 28,221,540 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,147,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.18. The company has a market capitalization of $890.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WMT

More Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity suggested traders are positioning for a rebound, with call volume jumping above normal levels. This often signals bullish speculation on near-term upside.

Unusual options activity suggested traders are positioning for a rebound, with call volume jumping above normal levels. This often signals bullish speculation on near-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Walmart’s AI push with Google’s Gemini and its broader e-commerce/advertising ecosystem are being viewed as potential long-term growth catalysts, especially if agentic shopping gains traction.

Walmart’s AI push with Google’s Gemini and its broader e-commerce/advertising ecosystem are being viewed as potential long-term growth catalysts, especially if agentic shopping gains traction. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to point to Walmart Connect, retail media, omnichannel growth, and marketplace expansion as higher-margin businesses that could support profits over time.

Analysts continue to point to Walmart Connect, retail media, omnichannel growth, and marketplace expansion as higher-margin businesses that could support profits over time. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Walmart helping seniors navigate Medicare coverage for obesity drugs highlights its growing role in healthcare services, a modest positive for its consumer ecosystem.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 10,909 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 4,089 shares of the retailer's stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the first quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the retailer's stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,220 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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