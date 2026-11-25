Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Rubin sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $114,503.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,722,409.23. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kevin Rubin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Kevin Rubin sold 514 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.15, for a total transaction of $133,203.10.

On Friday, September 25th, Kevin Rubin sold 519 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total transaction of $102,388.32.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Kevin Rubin sold 5,957 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.76, for a total transaction of $1,148,271.32.

Get Zscaler alerts: Sign Up

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,632,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of -471.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.94. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.63 and a fifty-two week high of $270.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $949.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Zscaler's revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Zscaler from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zscaler from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zscaler from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zscaler from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $248.59.

Get Our Latest Report on ZS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $1,396,028,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,695,532 shares of the company's stock worth $736,963,000 after purchasing an additional 166,319 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 12.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,137,837 shares of the company's stock worth $160,606,000 after purchasing an additional 129,563 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 23.5% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,103,212 shares of the company's stock worth $155,718,000 after purchasing an additional 209,711 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 23,646.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 606,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,849,000 after purchasing an additional 603,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company's stock.

More Zscaler News

Here's some of the latest news about ZS:

Positive Sentiment: The proposed combination could pair Zscaler’s Zero Trust network security with CrowdStrike’s endpoint security and expand their reach in AI security. Zscaler shareholders are to receive 1.135 CrowdStrike shares per ZS share; the deal’s strategic potential is a positive, though the consideration is not a fixed cash amount. CrowdStrike’s Zscaler deal aims to give security teams a single kill switch for rogue AI agents

The proposed combination could pair Zscaler’s Zero Trust network security with CrowdStrike’s endpoint security and expand their reach in AI security. Zscaler shareholders are to receive 1.135 CrowdStrike shares per ZS share; the deal’s strategic potential is a positive, though the consideration is not a fixed cash amount. Negative Sentiment: Because the offer is all stock, its implied value can fall if CrowdStrike shares decline, leaving ZS investors exposed to deal-value volatility. Several firms have moved Zscaler to Hold or equivalent ratings following the announcement; Jefferies, for example, downgraded it from Buy to Hold while raising its target to $260. Jefferies Downgraded Zscaler but Raised Its Target to $260

Because the offer is all stock, its implied value can fall if CrowdStrike shares decline, leaving ZS investors exposed to deal-value volatility. Several firms have moved Zscaler to Hold or equivalent ratings following the announcement; Jefferies, for example, downgraded it from Buy to Hold while raising its target to $260. Negative Sentiment: A law firm says it is investigating the proposed sale’s price and process. The announcement adds scrutiny and uncertainty around the transaction, but does not itself establish wrongdoing or that the deal will change. Zscaler Investor Alert: Kahn Swick & Foti Investigates Proposed Sale

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc. is a cloud security company that provides services designed to help organizations protect users, applications, and data. Its platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, connects users and devices to applications while applying security controls, rather than relying on traditional network boundaries. The company’s offerings include Zscaler Internet Access for securing internet and software-as-a-service traffic, and Zscaler Private Access for providing secure access to private applications.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zscaler, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zscaler wasn't on the list.

While Zscaler currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public. Get This Free Report