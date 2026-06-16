Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.50.

INSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Insmed from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Insmed from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Insmed from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Insmed from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th.

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Insmed Price Performance

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $97.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.13. Insmed has a 12 month low of $90.39 and a 12 month high of $212.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.14. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 130.11% and a negative net margin of 144.44%.The business had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $300.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 229.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Insmed will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 7,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $777,763.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 265,432 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,145,730.64. This trade represents a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $242,379.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,603 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,084,128.81. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 160,482 shares of company stock worth $24,438,193 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 65.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 80.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,176 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,589,000. Amundi grew its position in Insmed by 21,194.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 11,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Insmed in the second quarter worth approximately $1,072,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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