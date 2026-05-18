Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Stock Price Up 6.4% - What's Next?

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.20 and last traded at $32.1680. 128,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,092,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.23.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Insperity from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Mkm set a $54.00 price target on shares of Insperity in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Insperity from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Insperity from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $46.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSP

Insperity Price Performance

The business's fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average is $33.37. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Insperity had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Insperity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. Insperity's dividend payout ratio is -358.21%.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi purchased 160,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,715,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 972,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,591,016.64. This represents a 19.68% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 94,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,862.40. This trade represents a 11.87% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 314,437 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,246 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 134.0% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Insperity by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 363.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 871.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company's stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company's flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers' compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

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