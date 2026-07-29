Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Upgraded to Strong Sell at UBS Group

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

INSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Summit Redstone set a $39.00 price target on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $73.28.

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Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of INSP opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company's 50 day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.43. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $147.03.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $204.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.04 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company's revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 38.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 731 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the company's stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,865 shares of the company's stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in implantable neurostimulation devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's flagship offering, the Inspire® system, delivers targeted stimulation of the hypoglossal nerve to maintain airway patency during sleep, providing an alternative therapy for patients who are intolerant of or inadequately managed by continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices.

The Inspire system comprises an implantable pulse generator, a sensing lead that monitors breathing patterns, and a stimulation lead that activates the hypoglossal nerve.

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