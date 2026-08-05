Go Pro
→ Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Inspired Entertainment Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Inspired Entertainment logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Q2 performance improved sequentially: Revenue reached $61 million and EBITDA was $27 million, up 6% and 14% from Q1, respectively, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 45%. Inspired also reduced net leverage to 3.0 times after repaying $23 million of debt and repurchasing more than 700,000 shares.
  • U.K. gaming taxes pressured interactive margins: Interactive revenue grew 15% year over year and U.K. gross gaming revenue rose 40%, but the Remote Gaming Duty increase to 40% significantly raised the tax burden. Management expects sequential operating leverage to resume in the second half as the tax change is fully reflected.
  • Guidance and growth initiatives remain intact: Inspired reaffirmed its 2026 EBITDA target of $112 million to $118 million and expects adjusted free-cash-flow conversion above 25%. Growth efforts include expanding North American and international markets, launching new content through its Manchester studio, and entering additional lottery and regulated gaming markets.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Inspired Entertainment NASDAQ: INSE said second-quarter revenue totaled $61 million and EBITDA reached $27 million, with EBITDA slightly ahead of consensus expectations, as the company continued to shift toward a more digital-led and less capital-intensive business model.

Executive Chairman A. Lorne Weil said comparisons with the prior-year quarter were affected by the sale of the Holiday Parks business and a restructuring of the company’s pub segment. Sequentially, however, second-quarter revenue increased 6% from the first quarter and EBITDA rose 14%, despite the April implementation of a higher U.K. Remote Gaming Duty.

The company’s EBITDA margin expanded by 1,000 basis points year over year to 45%. Year to date, Inspired retired $23 million of debt, repurchased more than 700,000 shares and reduced net leverage to three times.

Guidance and Cash Flow

Inspired reaffirmed its 2026 EBITDA target of $112 million to $118 million and its reported free-cash-flow conversion target of more than 20% of EBITDA. Weil said the company expects pro forma free cash flow to exceed 25% of EBITDA for the year after adjusting for a one-time cash outflow related to the pub restructuring.

The company recorded approximately $7 million of nonrecurring working-capital cash outflows in the first half tied to contractual adjustments associated with the pub business restructuring. Weil said that adjusting for the item would raise expected full-year free cash flow from $23 million to about $30 million.

Looking further ahead, management’s plan through 2027 calls for EBITDA at the midpoint of $130 million, a 47% EBITDA margin, leverage below 2.5 times and free-cash-flow conversion between 25% and 30%.

U.K. Gaming Tax Weighs on Interactive Margins

Interactive revenue increased 15% year over year in the second quarter, while adjusted EBITDA rose about 13%. Management said the growth rates reflected the effect of the U.K. Remote Gaming Duty, which nearly doubled to 40% from 21% on April 1.

Inspired’s U.K. gross gaming revenue increased 40% year over year during the quarter. However, Weil said the combination of higher gross gaming revenue and the higher duty rate increased the company’s absolute tax impact by roughly 2.5 times from the prior year, limiting margin expansion.

“The underlying business is growing like crazy,” Weil said in response to an analyst question, describing the second quarter as a trough caused by the tax change. Since the higher tax was fully reflected in the second quarter, management expects the third and fourth quarters to show the business’s historical sequential operating leverage as revenue grows without another tax-rate increase.

President and CEO Brooks Pierce said Inspired continued to gain U.K. market share and was expanding in North America, led by its Cash Bank game family. Pierce said the company’s U.K. interactive share has grown from roughly 3% to 4% several years ago to more than 11%, approaching 12%.

Management also said it was monitoring potential additional U.K. gaming-tax proposals. Pierce said industry participants have become more aligned in opposition to major tax increases after the higher online gaming duty took effect, though he said future policy decisions remain difficult to predict.

Retail, Content and New-Market Initiatives

Retail Solutions delivered EBITDA margins before corporate allocation of more than 50% for the first time, supported by cash-box growth across U.K. licensed betting offices, MSAs, pubs, adult gaming centers and bingo locations.

William Hill closed more than 200 shops during the quarter, primarily lower-performing locations. Pierce said the closures improved the performance of the remaining estate, while Inspired redeployed removed terminals across its broader network.

In Greece, the company reported year-over-year cash-box growth and market-share gains. Allwyn placed an order for more than 2,000 replacement machines, with deliveries expected to begin in the fourth quarter. About 32% of Inspired’s 9,000 Greek terminals have yet to be refreshed, management said.

Inspired installed 125 terminals for Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis during the quarter. It also sold subscription game packs to AGLC and to more than 92% of its Illinois terminal base, which Pierce said produced the market’s best performance to date. The company highlighted Wolf It Up! as a successful title that has translated from online gaming into retail markets in the U.K. and North America.

Inspired is also building a content studio in Manchester. Its Bee Reel Games studio is expected to launch its first game by year-end and ultimately add one game per month, with an emphasis on market-specific content.

Virtual Sports and Capital Allocation

Virtual sports revenue increased 3% sequentially. BetMGM’s integrated sportsbook offering in New Jersey and Ontario contributed to a 50% increase in turnover from the first quarter to the second quarter, while early July results continued to show growth, according to management. Inspired also launched with BetMGM and other operators, including Bet365, in Alberta’s newly regulated market.

The company said its Soccer 4.0 product, including a bet-builder feature, generated a 6% turnover increase for certain customers during the World Cup period. In Latin America, its Altenar partnership produced a 55% increase in turnover and a 61% increase in gross gaming revenue from the first quarter to the second quarter.

Management expects a third-quarter launch with the Massachusetts Lottery through its Aristocrat Interactive partnership, which would bring Inspired live in four lottery states. The company also said it is investing in iLottery capabilities and expects to begin delivering games into that category next year.

On capital allocation, Weil said the company expects to use excess cash for debt repayment and share repurchases, with the balance varying by quarter. He added that acquisitions remain possible if opportunities offer significant synergies and immediate accretion.

About Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc NASDAQ: INSE is a business-to-business provider of digital gaming content and technology solutions for the global gaming industry. The company's offerings include server-based gaming modules, virtual sports simulations, digital interactive content and mobile sports betting platforms. Inspired designs proprietary games and software that integrate with lotteries, casino operators, retail betting shops and online platforms, emphasizing reliable performance, rapid deployment and engaging player experiences.

At the core of Inspired's product suite is its Virtual Sports catalog, which simulates sporting events using advanced algorithms and randomized outcomes.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat
Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed.
Add As Preferred Source

Should You Invest $1,000 in Inspired Entertainment Right Now?

Before you consider Inspired Entertainment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Inspired Entertainment wasn't on the list.

While Inspired Entertainment currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 4, 2026
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Microsoft Just Flipped the AI Spending Narrative Overnight
Microsoft Just Flipped the AI Spending Narrative Overnight
By Chris Markoch | July 30, 2026
AbbVie Quietly Solved Its Biggest Problem—Now What?
AbbVie Quietly Solved Its Biggest Problem—Now What?
By Thomas Hughes | August 2, 2026

Recent Videos

Dips Never Last. 3 Stocks to Buy Now.
Dips Never Last. 3 Stocks to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines