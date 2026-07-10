Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the medical instruments supplier's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.11% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Insulet from $379.00 to $294.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Insulet from $288.00 to $208.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Insulet from $330.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $237.08.

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Insulet Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of PODD opened at $160.59 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $152.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. Insulet has a 12-month low of $138.79 and a 12-month high of $354.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Insulet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $761.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Insulet will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer bought 2,790 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.51 per share, for a total transaction of $400,392.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,297,473.91. This represents a 44.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Insulet by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

More Insulet News

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Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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