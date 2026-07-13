Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Lowered to $245.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $280.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the medical instruments supplier's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.70% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $219.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Insulet from $288.00 to $208.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Insulet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $235.62.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Insulet

Insulet Stock Up 0.8%

PODD traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.58. 205,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,544. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $152.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $138.79 and a fifty-two week high of $354.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 10.44%.The business's revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insulet will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer bought 2,790 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.51 per share, with a total value of $400,392.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,473.91. This trade represents a 44.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Glenmede Investment Management LP raised its position in Insulet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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